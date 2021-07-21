Police officers injured as 'serious incident' at West Bromwich shopping centre

Two police officers were injured in a 'serious incident' at a shopping centre.

Shoppers explained 'chaotic scenes' amid the major police incident in West Bromwich this morning.Emergency services were called to the New Square Shopping Centre at around 10am.

The Midlands Air Ambulance also reportedly landed nearby.

Shopping centre management confirmed arrests were carried out at the scene following the incident, which left two police officers requiring medical treatment.A statement from the centre read:

A serious incident has taken place this morning at the shopping centre which resulted In two police officers being injured. New Square centre management

"The men involved were arrested at the scene and the police officers are currently receiving medical treatment. We are now assisting West Midlands Police in their investigation and we will give further updates once we’re able."

