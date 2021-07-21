Police thank drivers for their patience after this escaped cow shut M6

Traffic police helped rescue a young cow from the M6 - after someone 'forced' a gate open.

Officers with the Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) responded to the unusual incident on the M6 At Doxey in Staffordshire late on Tuesday night where they were joined by Highways England workers.

They were forced to shut off the carriageway for a period while they rescued the animal.The CMPG team were then able to encourage the cow behind some safety fencing.

Officers were joined by Highways England and local farmers to walk the animal off the motorway and back home.

CMPG have thanked drivers for their patience as they were forced to close the stretch while dealing with the incident.

