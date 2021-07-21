Searches continue at the River Trent at Swarkstone

Emergency services are continuing to search a stretch of the River Trent after a person reportedly got into difficulty in the water yesterday evening.

Police, specialist search teams, and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service took part in the search operation yesterday night.

It's after an emergency call was made to Derbyshire Police at around 5 past five.

Police say people may also see a helicopter flying in the area, which is assisting with their ongoing search.

Motorists are advised to please avoid the area while the searches are carried out as there may be delays on nearby roads.