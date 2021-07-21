More than 100 e-scooters alone have been seized during the first half of the year by West Midlands Police.

The police force have stressed that the only place a privately owned e-scooter could be used was on private land, with the landowner's permission.

As well as confirming that 106 e-scooters were seized in its area between January and June, the force said further work to tackle illegal riders would address concerns around users putting others at risk.

A crackdown in Birmingham city centre on Monday saw police seize a further 14 e-scooters.

Although e-scooters are legally available to buy, it is against the law to ride a privately owned one in public places including roads, parks or pavements.

Voi's e-scooter launched in Birmingham back in 2020 Credit: PA Images

VOI e-scooters being trialled in Birmingham, Coventry and Sandwell are legal, but can only be ridden legally in places where people can use bicycles such as roads and cycle lanes.

The scheme being trialled has ensured there is an alternative and more environmentally friendly way to travel. However, e-scooters can be very dangerous if people use them illegally and dangerously. We want people to feel safe in our towns and cities and we'll continue to take action against those who ignore the rules. Sgt. Jon Butler, West Midlands Police road harm prevention team

West Midlands Police also explained that whilst they support greener ways to travel around our towns and cities, they've called on the Government to ensure safety isn't compromised.

It comes as a petition was taken to parliament calling on the government to do more for those with visual impairments such as banning e-scooters altogether.

West Midlands Police have also reiterated they promise ongoing action to combat rule-breakers.