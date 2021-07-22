Play video

Rajiv Popat reports

With temperatures soaring it's tempting to take to the water to keep cool, but now there are fresh warnings about the dangers of swimming in unknown water.

It's after the body of a 15-year-old boy was recovered from the River Trent near Swarkestone Bridge yesterday afternoon.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service say it's the second water-related death in the county in a matter of days.

The service is warning people even the strongest swimmers can get into difficulty in unfamiliar water.

Meanwhile, one leisure company in Long Eaton in Derbyshire is urging people not to swim in water without safety measures in place.

Alex Curtis at Spring Lakes Watersports says, "always swim with a buddy, a partner or someone that can hold you up or call a lifeguard if needed."

Play video

There are at least eight to ten lifeguards working at this Long Eaton water sports centre.

But across the East Midlands, open water swimming in places without lifeguards, can carry a much higher risk.

By jumping into an unmarked or unguarded body of water, a person is unlikely to know what the current is like, and whether they can swim safely.

The director of Spring Lakes Watersports, Katie Hill, says there could also be something in the bottom of the water people could catch their legs on and become injured.

Play video

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue service have been out warning people of the dangers of open water swimming, including something called Cold Water Shock.

It happens when the temperature of the water is colder than anticipated, and breathing becomes difficult to control.

The advice is to get in slowly and let your body adjust to the temperature.

As the hot weather continues, people are being reminded to be extra careful, and to remember that although a large body of water may look inviting - it can be fraught with dangers.