Avanti West Coast will be operating a reduced timetable which come into effect on Monday 26 July until Monday 30 August.

It will affect their Manchester and Birmingham routes, where services will be reduced to one train per hour.

Services to and from North Wales will also change - with one train per day and a shuttle service between Holyhead and Crewe.

The company says if anyone is impacted by these changes should check before they travel for the latest updates about their journey.

ITV News Central is waiting for a response from Avanti West Coast.