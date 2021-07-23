Police launch competition to name three new police dogs

West Mercia Police has launched a competition for primary school children to name three future police dogs.

School children aged under 12 years can enter and win the chance to visit the Dog Section at the Police Headquarters in Worcestershire. They'll also get to meet the dogs and receive a winner's certificated and photograph.

The new dogs are being purchased using funds that the Economic Crime Unit have taken from criminals. The dogs will be trained to search for cash and illegal drugs.

Mum, Midge, and the pups are all doing well and the first two pups will join the team in about 8 weeks. Credit: West Mercia Police

The first two dogs were born on Sunday 20 June. Mum, Midge, and the pups are all doing well and the first two pups will join the team in about 8 weeks. The third dog will come from another litter, who are expected to be born in the next couple of weeks.

Children are being asked to come up with 3 different names and to email digitalcommunications@westmercia.pnn.police.uk by 31 August. They're asking parents to please include the child's name, age and school alongside the reason for the names.

Detective Inspector Emma Wright, from the Economic Crime Unit said, “We are pleased that the funds our team have worked hard to remove from criminals, will now go towards buying these three new police dogs, who will help us fight crime."

The competition is a great way to show how we use the funds recovered from crime and for local children to get involved and understand the work our police dogs do to support officers. We hope children will get involved and come up with some creative names for our new police pups! DI Emma Wright, Economic Crime Unit

Read more: