Sandwell primary school wins landmark case against academy status

Yew Tree Primary School in Sandwell has won a landmark case in the High Court to stop the Department for Education forcing it to become an academy after being deemed "inadequate" by Ofsted.

In a judgment handed down on Friday (23 July), Gavin Mansfield QC said he had “grave concern” about several aspects of the decision and there was clear evidence from the school “of both continued efforts to improve and success in achieving those improvements” that appeared to have been disregarded.

The Judge concluded that the decision taken by the Secretary of State was "irrational" and therefore is quashed. This means that the Education Secretary needs to consider the decision again in light of additional evidence.

Although it doesn't mean the Academy Order is automatically revoked, it means it must be considered again.

The school's headteacher Jamie Berry arrived in April 2019 and began a rapid journey of improvements.

In January 2019, an Academy Order was issued in response to the school's "Inadequate" Ofsted judgement. A subsequent inspection took place nine months later saying Yew Tree was to be removed from the category of "Serious Weakness".

This is an exciting time to be at Yew Tree Primary School. Things are improving quickly....Leaders and governors are taking the right action to improve the school. Ofsted Oct 2019 report

The Governing Body say they are "delighted" with the outcome and will work with their legal teams to ensure the Order is revoked, meaning Yew Tree continues to be a maintained school within Sandwell MBC.

The school's Headteacher, Jamie Berry, says "we're not saying we're anti-academy or academies are damaging to children, but we feel the force Yew Tree into an academy at this time it would be the wrong thing.

"It would throw our attention away from the improvement journey we've been on and all the things we've established for our children."