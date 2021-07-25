Visually impaired children given life-changing technology

Play video

For children with visual impairments there are, as you might imagine, extra challenges with schoolwork - and these challenges only became more difficult with how Covid made everything remote, and online.

12-year-old Will Bates from Sutton Coldfield has congenital glaucoma which affects his vision.

To help the Guide Dogs Charity has launched a new 'Tech for all' campaign, to give him and thousands others access to life-changing technology.

Clive Wood from the charity said the devices will benefit children and young people who are blind or partially sighted with their learning and development.

The charity will intially being providing up to 3,500 devices but their hope is to increase the number up to 10,000 by the end of 2022. They're urging anyone who wants to be involved to contact them.