A 39-year-old man has been arrested following reports of a bomb threat at the Royal Stoke Hospital.

Firearms officers were deployed to the hospital after police were called shortly before 6am this morning.

Officers say a cordon was immediately put in place and a 39-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent was arrested. He remains in police custody.

The issue was resolved shortly after following a thorough search.

Police say a “uniformed presence” will remain in the area to “provide reassurance.”