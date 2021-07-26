Over 30 brand new vaccination centres opening across Wolverhampton
More than 30 walk-in vaccination clinics are open across Wolverhampton this week, offering life-saving Covid-19 vaccinations without needing to book.
Clinics are being held at a range of locations around the city including the Cannock Road Gurdwara, Bradley Methodist Church, Bingley Strengthening Families Hub, Aldersley Leisure Village, Boots in the Mander Centre and at health centres and surgeries in Bilston and Whitmore Reans. The clinics are open to anyone aged 18 or over and offer first or second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, although there must be at least eight weeks between injections. Most of the clinics have Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines available, subject to stocks on the day.
In addition to walk-in vaccination clinics, pre-bookable appointments are also available at pharmacies and medical practices in Wolverhampton. Latest figures show there were 384.6 new cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people in Wolverhampton over the last seven days. That means that 1,011 people in the city tested positive in that same period, although the true number of new cases will likely be higher.
