Children caught on camera playing near live railway lines in Worcestershire

Network Rail has released ‘alarming’ footage of children playing near live railway lines in Worcestershire.

It's part of a warning to parents over the summer holidays to make sure children are aware of the dangers of the railway.

It comes after cameras repeatedly filmed children loitering and playing on the Jamaica Road level crossing in Malvern, on the line between Hereford and Worcester.

The railway company says cameras caught ten incidents of children risking their lives over just 9 days last month.

70+ trains use the crossing each day

70mph speed at which trains travel on the line

Network Rail say the ten incidents of children risking their lives range from not stopping, looking or listening before crossing, loitering for lengthy periods on the tracks and sitting down while taking part in dares to leaving items of clothing on the rails.

Railways are not playgrounds. Trains can not swerve, nor can they pull-up suddenly. If you are not on a train or in a station – quite simply, you shouldn’t be on the railway. Francis Thomas, West Midlands Railway

Network Rail say their “message to parents and guardians is to please warn your children that the railway is not a place to play. It’s absolutely vital that everybody remains vigilant when crossing the railway as trains are fast, frequent, and quieter than ever.”

