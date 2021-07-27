Flash flooding reported in parts of Birmingham
ITV News Central has been sent this footage of the reported flooding in Handsworth in Birmingham by @Harjinderpal
Flash flooding has been reported in parts of Birmingham.
A yellow Met Office thunderstorm warning remains in place across much of the Midlands until 6am tomorrow.
These were the driving conditions along Edgbaston Park Road at 5.30pm this evening, sent in to us by Gary Barrows.
West Midlands Railway say their services are disrupted through Lye in the Black Country, as the line is flooded there.