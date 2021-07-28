Clean Air Zone: Report shows improvements to Birmingham’s air quality

Birmingham City Council has published it's first performance report following the introduction of Birmingham's Clean Air Zone on June 1.

The daily average number of vehicles entering the Clean Air Zone in the first month was between 95,000 – 100,00.

During this time the percentage of vehicles subject to the daily fee reduced from 18.7% in the first two weeks of operation to 12.4% in the final part of the month, following the introduction of payments on 14 June 2021.

6.3% Non-compliant cars entering the Clean Air Zone reduced by 6.3% in the first month.

Councillor Waseem Zaffar MBE says the reduction in the number of non-compliant vehicles is a good sign.

It is very early days for the Clean Air Zone but it is good to see a reduction in the number of non-compliant vehicles entering the zone and I remain committed to publishing regular updates about the operation and impact of the zone on traffic and air quality. Councillor Waseem Zaffar MBE, Birmingham City Council

Where is the Clean Air Zone?

The Clean Air Zone (CAZ) in Birmingham is a designated area around the city centre.

It covers all the roads within the A4540 Middleway Ring Road, but not the Middleway itself.

The CAZ covers all the roads within the A4540 Middleway Ring Road in Birmingham. Credit: Birmingham City Council.

Birmingham City Council has also published its first Clean Air Zone air quality and trafficbaseline report.

The data in the report will be used to measure progress towards the objective of achieving compliance with the legal limit for nitrogen dioxide in the shortest possible time.