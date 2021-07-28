Clean Air Zone: Report shows improvements to Birmingham’s air quality
Birmingham City Council has published it's first performance report following the introduction of Birmingham's Clean Air Zone on June 1.
The daily average number of vehicles entering the Clean Air Zone in the first month was between 95,000 – 100,00.
During this time the percentage of vehicles subject to the daily fee reduced from 18.7% in the first two weeks of operation to 12.4% in the final part of the month, following the introduction of payments on 14 June 2021.
Councillor Waseem Zaffar MBE says the reduction in the number of non-compliant vehicles is a good sign.
Where is the Clean Air Zone?
The Clean Air Zone (CAZ) in Birmingham is a designated area around the city centre.
It covers all the roads within the A4540 Middleway Ring Road, but not the Middleway itself.
Birmingham City Council has also published its first Clean Air Zone air quality and trafficbaseline report.
The data in the report will be used to measure progress towards the objective of achieving compliance with the legal limit for nitrogen dioxide in the shortest possible time.