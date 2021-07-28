Commonwealth Games 2022: How is Birmingham celebrating the one year countdown?

Play video

Footage: Twitter/@birminghamcg2022

Birmingham is hosting a day of events to celebrate the countdown to the Commonwealth Games 2022.

A sports festival is taking place in Centenary Square today (July 28) between 10am and 6pm to mark one year to go until the Commonwealth Games.

The festival will showcase many of the sports that will be part of Birmingham 2022 such as boxing, basketball, netball and running.

Families are able to take part in the sports activities for free, which will be run by elite athletes.

The city's skyline was also lit up by Birmingham 2022 imagery last night to mark the anniversary.

The Commonwealth Games sign, the iconic Birmingham bull, and various different sports such as cricket and gymnastics were animated by drones across the night sky.

The Commonwealth Games has also brought plenty of opportunities for young people across the West Midlands where people aged 16-30 are being invited to take part in the opening and closing ceremonies.

The ticket ballot has now opened for people in the West Midlands to apply for tickets to watch the games.

This will be open until July 30, while the main ticket event will be open to everyone from September.

For more information on how you can get your tickets for Birmingham 2022 click here.

