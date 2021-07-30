Birmingham's oldest and largest LGBT venue is to 'become the country's first nightclub Covid vaccine centre,' says the venue's owner.

Lawrence Barton says the city's Nightingale Club will become a coronavirus vaccine centre from next Saturday (7th August).

Further information will be made available very soon. Lawrence Barton, Nightingale Club owner

Credit: PA Images

The news comes as cases of Covid-19 have increased across the majority of the UK with Scotland now the only nation to see a decline, according to newly-released data from Office of National Statistics.

The percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 is estimated to have increased in all regions of England, apart from eastern England and south-west England where the trend is uncertain, the ONS said.

The rate of increase has, however, slowed which could be good news in the longer term.

Credit: PA Images

On Monday, it was announced more than 30 walk-in vaccination clinics would open across Wolverhampton this week, offering life-saving Covid-19 vaccinations without needing to book.

Clinics are now being held at a range of locations around the city including the Cannock Road Gurdwara, Bradley Methodist Church, Bingley Strengthening Families Hub, Aldersley Leisure Village, Boots in the Mander Centre and at health centres and surgeries in Bilston and Whitmore Reans.

