Commonwealth Games 2022: West Midlands ticket ballot closes

The West Midlands early ticket ballot has closed.

Residents in the region had until 4pm today (Friday 30th July) to apply for the region’s early ticket ballot ahead of next year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

People in the host region had been first in line to get tickets for the games, after the early ballot opened just over two weeks ago, on Wednesday July 14th.

Early ballot tickets were available for the:

286 sporting sessions

Ceremonies opening and closing

19 sports

11 days of sporting competition

Organisers said for those who aren’t residents of the West Midlands, the ‘Main Ballot’ is due to open in September this year.

Birmingham 2022 is a Games for the whole of the West Midlands, with competition venues right across the region. We are holding the West Midlands Ballot first to give people living in the region the best opportunity to experience the Games happening on their doorstep, by offering access to an early release of tickets.

The majority of tickets will be available to apply for in the Main Ballot in September 2021, which is open to everyone. Birmingham 2022

Credit: Birmingham City Council

How residents could apply:

What is a ticket ballot and how does it work?

Birmingham 2022 say the ballot is intended to be the “fairest way” of giving everyone a chance to apply for tickets. The ballot is not being conducted on a first come, first serve basis - anyone can apply at any time during the ballot window. At the end of each ballot window, ballots will be run for each session, and tickets will be allocated to applicants at random.

Are there any rules to consider when applying?

Applicants must be over 18 years - and you can only submit one application per household.

Can I apply for more than one session?

Yes. You can apply for tickets for any of the 286 sport sessions and both the opening and closing ceremonies - though organisers say: “Please take a sensible approach and only apply for tickets that match your budget. You need to be able to cover the cost of all the tickets you apply for.”

Read more: