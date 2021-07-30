Play video

Footage from BPM Media

A 12-year-old boy has suffered 'significant injuries' after being attacked by a dog in Stoke-on-Trent.

It happened on Dawlish Drive in Bentilee yesterday afternoon (29th July).

Police and an air ambulance were called to Dawlish Drive at around 2pm.

The boy sustained injuries to his face, back, chest, and legs. A man in his 20s also suffered injuries to his legs.

Police were called at 2pm on July 29 to reports that a child had received significant injuries after being bitten by a dog in Bentilee.

The boy has been taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital by ambulance. Staffordshire Police

Credit: PA Images

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed an air ambulance was in attendance.

A WMAS spokesperson said: "We were called at 1.56pm to an emergency at a private residential property in Bentilee.”

We sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a MERIT Trauma doctor and critical care paramedic on board to the scene.

On arrival crews found one patient who had sustained serious injuries and was conveyed by land ambulance to hospital. A second patient, with less serious injuries was discharged on scene. West Midlands Ambulance Service

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Staffordshire Police quoting incident number 323 of 29 July.