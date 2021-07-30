Breaking News
12-year-old boy suffers ‘significant injuries’ after dog attack in Stoke-on-Trent
Footage from BPM Media
A 12-year-old boy has suffered 'significant injuries' after being attacked by a dog in Stoke-on-Trent.
It happened on Dawlish Drive in Bentilee yesterday afternoon (29th July).
Police and an air ambulance were called to Dawlish Drive at around 2pm.
The boy sustained injuries to his face, back, chest, and legs. A man in his 20s also suffered injuries to his legs.
West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed an air ambulance was in attendance.
A WMAS spokesperson said: "We were called at 1.56pm to an emergency at a private residential property in Bentilee.”
Anyone with information is being urged to contact Staffordshire Police quoting incident number 323 of 29 July.