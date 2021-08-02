Staff assaults reaching 'intolerable levels', say Midlands emergency services
Nottinghamshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance say the amount of times staff are being assaulted on the job is increasing and reaching 'intolerable levels'.
The force says the number of attacks on emergency workers has increased over the past few months - adding all staff have the right to go about their duties without being assaulted.
It comes after a police officer was spat at, and the window of a police car was kicked in following reports of disorder at a pub in Mansfield.
Nottinghamshire Police were called to the pub after door staff had detained following a member of their team had been assaulted.
A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm following the incident at the pub in Clumber Street at around 9.10pm on Thursday night.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, paramedics from the East Midlands Ambulance Service were punched and spat at after being called to an incident in Wollaton at around 2am. It resulted in a man being detained under the mental health act.
Over the last few months, emergency services in the region say there has been a noted increase in attacks on emergency workers - with police in particular seeing incidents on a weekly basis.
Concerns have been echoed nationally with attacks on police officers topping 100 a day, and work is now being done to understand why this significant increase is happening in order to work out how to counter it.
Chief Superintendent Mat Healey said: "I'm utterly appalled to see further incidents where key workers have been subjected to abuse and violence as they carry out their work on the front-line.
“All emergency service workers have the right to go about their duties without being assaulted. Together with our partners, we have made it clear that this type of behaviour won't be tolerated.”
Mark Ward, security management specialist at East Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “Assaults on our staff are absolutely unacceptable and we take a zero-tolerance approach towards anyone who verbally or physically assaults them.
The force and partners last year produced a video saying assaults were not acceptable: