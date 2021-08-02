Staff assaults reaching 'intolerable levels', say Midlands emergency services

Play video

Nottinghamshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance say the amount of times staff are being assaulted on the job is increasing and reaching 'intolerable levels'.

The force says the number of attacks on emergency workers has increased over the past few months - adding all staff have the right to go about their duties without being assaulted.

It comes after a police officer was spat at, and the window of a police car was kicked in following reports of disorder at a pub in Mansfield.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to the pub after door staff had detained following a member of their team had been assaulted.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm following the incident at the pub in Clumber Street at around 9.10pm on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, paramedics from the East Midlands Ambulance Service were punched and spat at after being called to an incident in Wollaton at around 2am. It resulted in a man being detained under the mental health act.

Over the last few months, emergency services in the region say there has been a noted increase in attacks on emergency workers - with police in particular seeing incidents on a weekly basis.

Concerns have been echoed nationally with attacks on police officers topping 100 a day, and work is now being done to understand why this significant increase is happening in order to work out how to counter it.

Chief Superintendent Mat Healey said: "I'm utterly appalled to see further incidents where key workers have been subjected to abuse and violence as they carry out their work on the front-line.

These people work tirelessly to serve and protect the public and are carrying out vital duties to investigate crimes, treat people for health concerns and keep our communities safe from harm. We have repeatedly stressed that this is not just part of the job and any assault on emergency workers – physical or verbal - will be treated as a crime and dealt with accordingly. Chief Superintendent Mat Healey

“All emergency service workers have the right to go about their duties without being assaulted. Together with our partners, we have made it clear that this type of behaviour won't be tolerated.”

Mark Ward, security management specialist at East Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “Assaults on our staff are absolutely unacceptable and we take a zero-tolerance approach towards anyone who verbally or physically assaults them.

Our frontline colleagues, as well as our team in our 999-control room, are here to help people, not to be assaulted, and they deserve to be treated with respect. We will continue to support any of our colleagues who are assaulted on the frontline while trying to help others and to work with the police and the Crown Prosecution Service to prosecute those who abuse our colleagues. Mark Ward, East Midlands Ambulance Service

