Appeal after thieves steal rare breed lambs from Sandwell farm

Staff at Forge Mill Farm in West Bromwich are appealing for help to catch thieves who stole two rare breed lambs.

Two Pedigree Shropshire ewe Lambs were stolen on the evening of Sunday 15 July.

The pair were born in February and were due to join the farm's breeding flock next year as part of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST).

The Shropshire sheep is one of the success stories to come out of the RBST's programme to boost numbers of vulnerable livestock in the UK.

This theft is a huge loss for the team that works so hard to care for the animals throughout the year and for the people of Sandwell that visit our farm. Councillor Maria Crompton

Sandwell Council’s cabinet member responsible for the borough’s farms and parks Councillor Maria Crompton said the farm staff are "devastated by this callous act".

She added: "These lambs are irreplaceable as it takes a huge amount of time and energy to produce rare breed sheep of such high genetic quality as these and for them to be stolen, and most likely slaughtered is disgusting."

West Midlands Police are using CCTV footage to identify the individuals. Credit: Sandwell Council.

Staff and the council are appealing for anyone who witnessed people acting suspiciously on Forge Lane in West Bromwich at around 10.30pm on Sunday 25 July.

Anyone who has any information is being asked to inform the police.

