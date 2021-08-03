Doctors back calls for mental health support for people with acne

Play video

Report by Otis Holmes

Some doctors are backing calls for mental health support to be offered to people who are severely affected by their acne.

The type and severity of the skin condition can vary from person to person, but evidence suggests that any form can cause psychological distress.

95% of people in England are affected by Acne at some stage in their lives.

The lifelong impact of acne is something medical professionals need to take seriously, says new NICE guidelines.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence has recommended mental health support for those who have been affected by their acne, stating that acne vulgaris and the scarring it leaves can have a strong psychological effect, potentially causing anxiety or depression.

New guidance from the health watchdog NICE recommends support is offered for people whose mental health is affected too.

The impact that acne can have on their general wellbeing can be huge so I think its great thank we’re realizing there's a link between skin, acne and also their mental health. Alex George, A & E and TV Doctor

Earlier this year A and E and TV Doctor - Alex George was appointed as a youth mental health ambassador.

He's both professionaly and personally aware of the psychological impact the condition can have after experiencing acne when he was at school.

He says it had a huge impact on his confidence.

For those treating people with acne like Dr Sophina Hissaund, who works in Leicester, this is a really positive step.

She says "even after treatment some individuals may be affected by scarring and all of this can lead to detremental long standing psychological effects."

The government says it's vital anyone with a skin condition that's affected their mental health can access the necessary support.

An extra five million pounds is being spent this year to help the NHS support people with mental health conditions relating to the pandemic - and its investing two point three billion more a year to transform mental health services across the country.

