Arrest made after man dies in house fire in Tipton

Police have arrested a woman after a man died in a house fire in Tipton last night (3 August).

All emergency services attended a severe blaze at the property in Tame Road at around 8 PM. Two police officers who were passing at the time were first on the scene and joined neighbours in trying to help the people who were trapped.

A woman in her 30s was rescued from the house by firefighters and taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

However, a man in his 50s was confirmed dead at the scene along with a pet dog.

An 18-year-old woman – who police believe is known to the man and woman - was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

She is currently in custody for questioning.

Officers are working with West Midlands Fire Service to establish the exact cause of the fire, which will continue throughout the day.

Superintendent Phil Asquith, from Sandwell Police, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly lost his life."

Two of our officers were passing through the area at the time and were first on the scene. They bravely went into the address but the intensity of the fire forced them back. Superintendent Phil Asquith, Sandwell Police

He added: "This was a traumatic situation for so many people, including neighbours and all emergency services. We're all very grateful for the support and understanding from people in the area."