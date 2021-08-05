Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has completed his transfer to Manchester City for a rumoured British record of £100 million.

The Premier League champions were heavily linked with the 25-year-old all summer and reportedly made their offer last Friday.

His flamboyant, creative style has won him many admirers and saw him become a target of various clubs in England and abroad.

Aston Villa Fan Max Stokes explains what the news means for the Midlands

Jack Grealish's highs and lows

Jack Grealish during the European Championship final. Credit: PA.

It's been quite the year for Jack Grealish.

He reminded all of us this summer why Villa fans will be so sorry to see him go.

He joined the Academy aged six and made his club debut in twenty fourteen

Captaining them to the longest unbeaten run in their history and promotion in 2019.

Brilliant on the pitch, at times controversial off it, the Euros came not long after motoring convictions for a lockdown car crash.

That saw him fined more than eighty thousand pounds by the courts and almost twice as much by his club.

However his football skills have continued to attract admirers.

He scored six goals in the Premier League last season and also provided 10 assists.

He made four appearances for England during their run to the final of Euro 2020.

And his recent gesture of handing his boots to a fan after the England Euro final defeat won the hearts of many.