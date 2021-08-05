Breaking News

Kaylee-Jayde Priest: Mother and ex-partner convicted of killing 3 year old

Kaylee-Jayde Priest was found dead at the flat where she lived with her mother, Nicola Priest, on August 9 last year Credit: West Midlands Police

An "uncaring" mother has been convicted alongside her then boyfriend of killing her three-year-old daughter, days after threatening to do so in a text message, a court has heard.

Kaylee-Jayde Priest was found dead at the flat in Solihull, where she lived with her mother, Nicola Priest, 23, on August 9 last year.Priest rang 999 but a jury convicted her after hearing the youngster had been "dead before the call was made".The youngster, described in court as a "happy child", died from serious chest and abdominal injuries.A post-mortem showed she had also suffered historical injuries including broken ribs, lower leg fractures and a broken sternum.

Both Priest and her lover Callum Redfern, 22, were unanimously cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter.

CCTV footage shows the 3 year old just hours before she was found dead in Solihull.

CCTV footage shows, Priest and her mother were seen together before the youngster's fatal collapse.Priest was also found guilty of cruelty to a child, relating to the youngster's historical injuries, but Redfern was cleared of that charge.The 23-year-old and the 22-year-old pointed the finger of blame at each other.

In a statement, Kaylee's grandmother Debbie Windmill said the impact of her death would live with her for the rest of her life.

Prosecutors were shown a series of text messages that they say painted a vivid picture of the "uncaring attitude from Priest and Redfern towards Kaylee".

The pair will be sentenced on Friday.