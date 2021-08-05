Self-made millionaire gypsy from Leicester goes on ITV's Undercover Big Boss

Play video

A self-made multi millionaire from Leicester will be appearing on ITV's Undercover Big Boss this evening (August 5).

So what is Britain's wealthiest Romany Gypsy's story?

Alfie Best left school at the age of twelve years old before he went on to earn £70 a week as a mobile phones salesman whilst sleeping rough.

Alfie now owns a multi million pound fortune making him the 450th richest person in the UK.

He is the founder and chairman of Europe’s largest holiday and residential park company, Wyldecrest Parks.

He describes his time on the show as an emotional one.

Alfie wanted to hide his identity to better understand the company.

He says: "I wanted to blend in as somebody completely different and find out our flaws and our problems within the company”.

And that's exactly what he's done.

Alfie says the experience allowed him to find some surprising issues and is now putting better procedure in place to help grow the company.

Sometimes when you start a company from the ground floor up you can become detracted from it in the positions where you get and you don’t really know what’s going on at grassroots. Alfie Best, Founder of Wyldecrest Parks

Whilst filming the show he was able to get to know some of his employees on a personal level.

He met one worker who had been at the park thirty years before they had even owned it.

He also discovered how much time his employees had dedicated to the park by speaking to their family members - which he says hit a "raw spot".

The full episode will be on ITV from 9pm on Thursday 5 August.