Slam dunk as stateside shoes donated to under 18's basketball team

Under 18s basketball team in Dudley gifted 50 pairs of basketball shoes by professional players to support the next generation of sporting talent.

We all know that when most teenagers play sport, it's important to look the part.

It helps with confidence and feeling good.

But for a team of young Basketball players in Dudley the cost of sport shoes was often a real problem, they can be £150 a pair.

But then one of their coaches came up with an idea - linking the top level stars of the game... with those just starting out...

Sarah Booth works for the West Bromwich Albion Foundation, coaching the Under 18s team and also works with the professional British Basketball league, where she comes into contact with big name professional players from all over the world while they are here playing for British clubs.

With her dual role she was able to link the professional Basketball world with the amateur, asking pro players - many from America - to send their 'nearly new' shoes to the kids at her club.

The footwear... A pair of branded Basketball sports shoes can roughly £150. For many, like those here in Dudley, that simply puts them out of reach.

Nearly 50 pairs in total were sourced by Sarah using her contacts, costing in excess of more than £5,000.

The shoes range from medium sizes all the way up to the biggest you'll find. That's handy for the likes of Clayton Mpiana, he is 15 years of age and yes, a size 15 too.

One of those basketball stars who wanted to get involved with London Lions player Jordan Williams, who'd donated one of his pairs.

He came along to this training session to tell us why he wanted to help.

In some ways, everyone from the stars who are donating, to the players receiving, is, just for once, a winner....