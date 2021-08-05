Star midfielder to stay at Leicester City?

James Maddison looks set to stay for now at Leicester City after speculation linked the England international with a move away from the club.

It's thought that Arsenal are interested in buying the 24-year-old.

This was something Reporter Mark Kielesz-Levine asked Manager Brendan Rodgers about in his pre match press conference.

Despite Maddison being linked to Arsenal this week, Rodgers seemed hopeful that the midfielder would still be a Foxes player when I asked if Maddison would be staying at the club.

"I believe so, I haven't been told anything to say that he wouldn't be. He's happy in training and he's working hard" was the Manager's response.

Brendan also stated that James was a very important part of Leicester's squad.

Though my follow up question about whether he was either "not for sale or available at the right asking price" wasn't answered, Foxes fans will be perhaps relieved that for the moment, Maddison isn't going anywhere.

It of course comes at a time when Leicester's opponents in the Community Shield, Manchester City, are close to sealing the 100 million transfer of Aston Villa Captain, Jack Grealish.