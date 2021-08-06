Murder investigation has been launched after teenager stabbed to death in Northampton
A murder investigation has been launched following the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Wellingborough.
Northamptonshire Police were called at about 5.45pm yesterday to Brooke Close to reports that a boy had been stabbed. Despite the efforts of paramedics, he died shortly afterwards.
An 18-year-old man and two 16-year-old boys were arrested last night on suspicion of murder in connection with the boy’s death with all three remaining in custody.
A 15-year-old boy who was also stabbed during the incident was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.
A police cordon remains in place.