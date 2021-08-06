A murder investigation has been launched following the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Wellingborough.

Northamptonshire Police were called at about 5.45pm yesterday to Brooke Close to reports that a boy had been stabbed. Despite the efforts of paramedics, he died shortly afterwards.

An 18-year-old man and two 16-year-old boys were arrested last night on suspicion of murder in connection with the boy’s death with all three remaining in custody.

A 15-year-old boy who was also stabbed during the incident was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Whilst we do believe that this was an isolated incident, high-visibility police patrols will be taking place in Wellingborough today to reassure the local community and I would encourage anyone with concerns in the area to approach one of our officers who will be happy to help. Joe Banfield, Detective Chief Inspector of Northamptonshire Police

A police cordon remains in place.