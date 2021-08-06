Coventry GP & DJ urges young club-goers to get vaccinated

Play video

Dr Kishan Bodalia, also known as DJ Bodalia, became known during the pandemic for his NHS sessions, where he streamed a live DJ set from his kitchen after his shifts on a COVID ward.

The Coventry doctor has been involved in a new campaign to encourage more young people to get vaccinated.

DJ Bodalia appeared alongside international star Carl Cox to talk about the importance of getting jabbed

It comes as the benefits of having the coronavirus vaccine are going to be broadcast to partygoers in nightclubs to help drive up the number of young people getting the jab.

Venues including Ministry of Sound and Heaven will help push messaging surrounding the jab at their venues, while Heaven will host a vaccine event on Sunday, as the Government tries to get more young people to come forward and receive their vaccination.

The Department of Health and Social Care said more than two-thirds of young adults aged 18 to 29 have received one dose of the vaccine.

DJ Bodalia will be supporting Fat Boy Slim on tour in tour November – with dates across Birmingham and Nottingham.