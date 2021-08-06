Play video

The show men and women from the Goose Fair would rather move sites than agree with council plans to charge an admission fee.

For nearly 100 years, the annual event has taken place on the council owned Forest Recreational Ground, but with plans to charge for admission and implement a fence to keep visitor numbers down the showmen have said they'll look elsewhere if they have to.

The story so far

Fencing off Nottingham's famous Goose Fair and charging the public an entry fee are among the controversial ideas being put forward by the city council to control visitor numbers at the Forest Recreation Ground.

The 700-year-old event is provisionally due to take place in October, with organisers trying to find a way for it to go ahead safely.

Ideas include:

Making the fair a 10-day event to spread visitors out is another suggestion being considered.

Charge an admission fee

Putting a fence around the site

The council say the ideas for fencing and a charge are only a contingency if the Government introduce Covid passports for large events. They say "it is just one option under consideration, with the charge to cover the cost of fencing."

The proposal to charge admission has been slammed by the Showman's Guild, the body which works with Nottingham City Council to stage the annual event.

William Percival, chairman of the Nottinghamshire branch of the Showman's Guild, said admission fees would ruin the annual fair, which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The Goose Fair is over 700 years old and there has never been a charge. Under no circumstances will we allow Goose Fair to go ahead with a fence around it.

There's usually 450,000 people who usually come to the Goose Fair and if they charge a pound that's a further £450,000 they've had and they're not likely to let that go. We're fearful that once it's been done they will want to continue doing that every year and we're not having it. We're not going to accept it and if we have to go without the Goose Fair another year, we'll have to go without it. William Percival

Many of Nottingham's major annual events have been cancelled again this year, including Splendour, the Riverside Festival, Nottingham Beach and the Caribbean Carnival.

A decision has yet to be made about whether the fair - pencilled in for Wednesday October 6 to Sunday October 10 - will be able to go ahead.

Councillor Eunice Campbell-Clark, Nottingham City Council's portfolio holder for leisure and culture, said: "No firm decisions have been taken yet about this year's Goose Fair but in our planning for the event we are currently considering some options.”

We are looking at the feasibility of how Goose Fair could be staged if the government was to introduce Covid passports as a requirement for entry to large events of over 20,000 people.

Any decision would be taken jointly with the Showmen's Guild, but would of course be subject to any government legislation on Covid passports in the first instance. Councillor Eunice Campbell-Clark

A decision on the Goose Fair’s fate is expected to be reached by the end of August.

