Two women have been taken to hospital following a property fire in Stoke on Trent last night.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 10.28pm yesterday to reports of a fire at a property in Hope Street, Hanley, Stoke on Trent.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and two North Staffordshire BASICS doctors attended the scene.

Crews arrived to find two occupants, two women, who had managed to get out of the property. Upon assessment, one woman was found to be in a serious condition. Spokesperson, West Midlands Ambulance Service

One woman received emergency treatment at the scene before being moved to Royal Stoke University Hospital and was later transferred to a specialist burns unit in the region.

The second woman was given further treatment on scene before also being move to Royal Stoke.