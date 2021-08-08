Investigation launched after Erdington man found dead in house

A post mortem examination is due to take place today on a man who was found dead at a house in Birmingham.

Police were called to Bishops Close in Erdington just before 6am on Saturday morning (August 7).

West Midlands Police say it's in the early stages of enquiries and the death of the man - believed to be aged in his 40s - is currently being treated as "suspicious".

Two men aged 36 and 68 were arrested but have been released under investigation.