Cat food recall after Nottingham kitten developed life-threatening illness

Report by Jane Hesketh

Cat owners are being urged to check which dry food they are giving their pets after certain brands were linked to a rare and life-threatening illness, Pancytopenia.

A woman from Nottingham has recalled the "horrible experience" watching her kitten suffer from a rare illness.

The Royal Veterinary College says it's aware of more than 500 recent cases of "feline pancytopenia" and more than half of cats affected have died.

5 month old cat Danny contracted the illness, thought to be linked to certain brands of dry cat food.

Those brands have since all been recalled.

The Food Standards Agency and the Royal Veterinary College are investigating and are yet to come to a firm conclusion, but they do say the condition poses no threat to human health.

Symptoms of Pancytopenia include:

Loss of appetite

Fatigue

Bleeding from mouth

Blood in stool, urine or vomit

The health and well being of pets is the top priority, and we fully support this recall. We understand the concern this will cause cat owners and we would like to reassure them that a thorough top to bottom investigation is underway to determine the cause Pet Food Manufacturers Association

Thankfully, the kitten belonging to Kerrie Plowman, who's from Chilwell, did survive, but the long term damage is still being assessed.

