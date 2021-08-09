Cat food recall after Nottingham kitten developed life-threatening illness
Report by Jane Hesketh
Cat owners are being urged to check which dry food they are giving their pets after certain brands were linked to a rare and life-threatening illness, Pancytopenia.
A woman from Nottingham has recalled the "horrible experience" watching her kitten suffer from a rare illness.
The Royal Veterinary College says it's aware of more than 500 recent cases of "feline pancytopenia" and more than half of cats affected have died.
5 month old cat Danny contracted the illness, thought to be linked to certain brands of dry cat food.
Those brands have since all been recalled.
The Food Standards Agency and the Royal Veterinary College are investigating and are yet to come to a firm conclusion, but they do say the condition poses no threat to human health.
Symptoms of Pancytopenia include:
Thankfully, the kitten belonging to Kerrie Plowman, who's from Chilwell, did survive, but the long term damage is still being assessed.
