The M6 was closed in both directions from Friday evening around Walsall to enable the new works to take place.

This is the moment a giant new bridge was installed and lifted across the busy M6 at Walsall as part of a major upgrade to make journeys smoother.

The work is said to be part of a significant step in the £78 million transformation of junction 10.

Other work as part of the large project include:

replacing the 50-year-old bridges currently standing tall across the motorway

doubling the number of lanes around the bottleneck junction from two to four

An army of around 50 workers was needed as the beams, weighing 90 to 120 tonnes each, were put in place on the north bridge across the weekend

Credit: Highways England

To ensure the safety of workers and road users, the M6 had to be closed in both directions from 8pm on Friday and was expected to open at 6am this morning (Monday 9 August).

But the team were able to make good progress and the work was completed almost three hours ahead of schedule.

This footage shows the complexity of the work involving large, specialist equipment and careful traffic management. We know it’s a busy junction and we anticipated there would be some congestion over the weekend. We’d like to thank those who took our advice in finding alternative routes Annie Hyett, Highways England Project Manager

The beams for the south bridge will be lifted into place later in the year and will also require an ‘up and over’ diversion for traffic which will leave the motorway at junction 10, travel over the roundabout and then re-join the M6 on the other side

The old bridges will be demolished later in the scheme.