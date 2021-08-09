Breaking News
Murder investigation launched after body found in a layby near Wolverhampton
A murder investigation has been launched after the discovery of a body in a layby.
Staffordshire Police said the body, believed to be that of a woman, was found on Monday just after 2am on Bridgnorth Road in Perton, near Wolverhampton.
Detectives have said they are treating the death as murder but the circumstances are not yet understood.
The force said officers are working to identify the victim.
Staffordshire Police explained Bridgnorth Road has been closed in both directions from Tinacre Hill to the junction with Jenny Walkers Lane with a diversion in place while forensics teams continue working.