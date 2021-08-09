Eight weeks between jabs is best, say local health chiefs as they urged the public not to try and reap the rewards of double-jabbed status prematurely.

Health leaders across Birmingham and the Black Country are reminding people that the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination must be eight weeks apart to be most effective.

The reminder comes after a number of people in the area have had to be turned away fromvaccination sites because they turned up for their second dose too early.

National guidance from the Joint Commission on Vaccinations and Immunisation, the independent body that advises the NHS, states that eight weeks should be the interval, unless doctors advise a person should have their second dose earlier for medical reasons.

Local vaccination programme leads believe people may be trying to get their second dose before 16 August, the date that anyone who is double-vaccinated will no longer have to isolate if they come into contact with someone who tests positive for the virus.

Health leaders from across the region are reminding people to follow NHS advice.

Since the NHS COVID pass has started to come into use we’ve seen an increase in people coming forward to get vaccinated, which has been fantastic, and most people have been happy to be getting protected. Some people, however, have been trying to get their second dose early in the belief that they can access the benefits of being double-vaccinated sooner, but that’s simply not possible. Sally Roberts, Chief Nursing Officer for Black Country & West Birmingham CCG

The Black Country and West Birmingham CCG are reminding the public to be patient and not to turn up early for second jabs as staff would have to turn you away.

It comes as Birmingham's oldest LGBT+ club became the country's first vaccination centre over the weekend.