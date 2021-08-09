Jodie Lowe is a mum from Biddulph, Staffordshire. She can experience up to five excruciating cluster headaches attacks per day, that can last up to two hours each. The condition has lead her to be heavily reliant on her husband and parents for help, should she experience an attack whilst caring for her children.

The pain is excruciating and I would much rather go through childbirth than have this debilitating condition.

A clinical study from The University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust's headache team has identified a genetic link for cluster headaches, nicknamed suicide headaches due to the severity of the pain.

The condition is said to affect one to two people per 1,000 in the UK, and female sufferers claim that each attack is more painful than childbirth. Jodie says that often, people mistake her attacks for being drunk, on drugs or even suffering a stroke.

Two in 1000 people suffer with cluster headaches in the UK Credit: PA

Whilst Jodie, 35, is impacted daily by the condition, she praises the neurologists involved in the research.

I can’t thank Dr Davies enough for the help and support he has given me, things are a lot better than they were but a lot more research is needed on the condition as currently there is no treatment that can stop the headaches.

Dr Brendan Davies is one of the contributors to the study that has identified potential links with the condition and genetics. In future, this should help scientists explain why people develop cluster headaches.