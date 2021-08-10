Hen Harrier fledgelings to be protected at secret location in Derbyshire

Play video

Pictures from the RSPB

Four of the rarest birds in Britain have fledged in Derbyshire's Peak District for the first time in two years, but for their safety the exact location is being kept a secret.

Also known as 'sky dancers' thanks to their impressive aerobatic mating displays, hen harriers are one of the most endangered species of bird in the UK. Their numbers are so low that since 2015, they're classified as red under the Birds of Conservation Concern and are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, 1981.

Play video

When the nest was first discovered, the National Trust and the RSPB, together with the Peak District Raptor Monitoring group, worked to support the monitoring of the protected chicks in secret.

Four chicks is fantastic news but hen harriers should be seen frequently across North Derbyshire, instead they are struggling due to persecution and the way that the land is managed. Dave Savage, Regional Manager for the Dark Peak and White Peak at the National Trust

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust is launching a Wild Peak project. It'll mean that large areas of the uplands are restored and reconnected - for nature's recovery, and for protected species, including hen harriers. This is part of the Trust's overall goal to restore and reconnect a third of Derbyshire by 2030.

Read more: