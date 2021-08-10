Play video

Tania Sangha reports

Music is an important part of South Asian culture and is something that has been passed through generations.

In the second part of South Asian Heritage Month series we've spoken to a musician from Leicester who repeatedly shocks people with her talent.

Amrita Kaur Kalsi says there are not many people who look like her in the South Asian music industry.

She wants to show other women that it's possible to be a successful musician.

Elsewhere, in Coventry one musician has dedicated almost his whole life to learning and teaching south asian music.

Rajpal Singh Birdi says music has helped him through some of the most challenging times in his life.

He wants to continue teaching the next generation so that it doesn't become a forgotten art.

