Four-year-old hospitalised after dog attack outside supermarket

A four-year-old has been hospitalised after being bitten by a dog outside a supermarket in Wolverhampton.

The boy was injured by the dog near the Bentley Bridge Sainsbury's store in Wednesfield this morning (August 11).

After receiving paramedic attention on site, he was transported to hospital for further treatment.

The injuries aren't thought to be serious.

The child, aged four, was taken to hospital for treatment but his physical injuries are not believed to be life-changing and we wish him well for a speedy recovery. He must have been very frightened. Sergeant Robert Pritchard, Wolverhampton Police

The dog has been seized by police and they have been in contact with its owner.

It is thought to be an American Bully XL, although identifying the breed will be a part of further investigations.

Wolverhampton police have been in touch with the boy's family and the owner of the dog, and confirmed in a statement that they will remain in regular contact.