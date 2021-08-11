Teenager arrested for attempted murder after son and father attacked with knife

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 13-year-old boy was left with serious injuries after being attacked with a knife.

The incident took place outside of the victim's house on Wychwood Crescent in the Sheldon area of Birmingham just before 10pm on Tuesday (August 10).

West Midlands Policer say the young victim and his father were treated by paramedics at the scene.

A 14-year-old boy has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and wounding.

He is currently in police custody.

The force said the 13-year-old victim suffered serious injuries and has been kept in hospital for further treatment.

The father, aged 37, was slashed across the back and is recovering at home.

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.