Artists from Birmingham and the West Midlands are being invited to apply for one of four commissions worth £25,000 from the Birmingham 2022 culture program.

The hunt is on for four local artists who would like to create brand new art works, that creatively respond to sports that will be competed at the games next summer.

Now, artists can submit proposals for the commissions to create new public space works in any art form that creatively respond to four specific sporting events;

Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming

Athletics and Para Athletics

Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3

Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls.

The initiative from Birmingham 2022 culture program comes after a Creative Grants scheme from Birmingham City Council, worth £2million. The program is set to deliver a six month long cultural festival from March to August next year. It's aiming to celebrate the diverse creative talent from the city and across the wider West-Midlands.

From podcasts and poetry, to art installations and animation, we want to hear from artists who can show us how inspired they are by The Games and who want to be part of the biggest one-off culture and sporting event to happen in the West Midlands. Raidene Carter, Executive Producer for Culture and Live Sites at Birmingham 2022

Deadline for the art commissioning application is the 14th September. Meanwhile, recruitment is still open for young people to get involved with the official opening ceremony celebrations.

