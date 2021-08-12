Commonwealth Games 2022: £25,000 made available for Birmingham and West-Midlands based artists
Artists from Birmingham and the West Midlands are being invited to apply for one of four commissions worth £25,000 from the Birmingham 2022 culture program.
The hunt is on for four local artists who would like to create brand new art works, that creatively respond to sports that will be competed at the games next summer.
Now, artists can submit proposals for the commissions to create new public space works in any art form that creatively respond to four specific sporting events;
Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming
Athletics and Para Athletics
Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3
Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls.
The initiative from Birmingham 2022 culture program comes after a Creative Grants scheme from Birmingham City Council, worth £2million. The program is set to deliver a six month long cultural festival from March to August next year. It's aiming to celebrate the diverse creative talent from the city and across the wider West-Midlands.
Deadline for the art commissioning application is the 14th September. Meanwhile, recruitment is still open for young people to get involved with the official opening ceremony celebrations.
