After spending a year in hospital following two brain tumour operations, Jason Ledford went into school to take his exams, and today - he received his results.

The student from Derby was determined to face the exam hall, in pursuit of his dream to attend college and become a nurse. Specifically, just like the ones who helped him.

As well as facing Covid-19 related education disruptions, Jason has undergone two operations on his brain, both 11 hours long. He said he had no idea just how serious it was at first.

Helen Westfield is Jason's long term foster mum, she was nervous about Jason returning to the classroom so quickly.

The 16 year old needed six weeks of daily radiotherapy, and six months of chemotherapy, but he returned to Merrill Academy just as soon as he could, and his teachers welcomed him back with open arms.

Against all odds, Jason Ledford has achieved the results he needs to get into college and study health and social care. He says he wants to train to be a nurse, and end up just like the ones who helped him.