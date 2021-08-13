3-year-old child and serving police officer both found dead at property in Kidderminster
An investigation has been launched after a serving police officer and 3-year-old were found dead at a property in Kidderminster.
West Mercia Police said officers attended an address in Cairndhu Drive in Kidderminster following concerns for the welfare of a man and a young child.
The force said a 39-year-old man and a three-year-old child were found dead on arrival.
The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained, say police.
The 39-year-old man was a serving officer with West Mercia Police.
