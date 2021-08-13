Commonwealth Games: Sutton Park triathlon plan set to be approved

Plans for structures to allow spectators to watch triathlon events in Sutton Park during the Commonwealth Games are due to be approved.

The temporary proposals from the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee are set to go before Birmingham City Council's planning committee next week.

The park in Sutton Coldfield is planned to be used for the Games in July and August next year, with structures being erected throughout the summer, later dismantled by the end of August.

Included in the plans are a 2,000 capacity spectator area which would seat 500 and be up to 7.5 metres in height.

The area to be used to stage the triathlon is located north of Powell's Pool.

There would also be a broadcast compound, media centre and TV camera locations, a preparation areas for athletes and security fencing with a maximum height 2.1 metres.

Credit: Birmingham City Council

Following a public consultation, one letter was received which raised concerns around traffic, congestion and "inconsiderate parking" on the roads surrounding the events space.

A report to councillors states Royal Sutton Coldfield Town Council welcomed the "use of Sutton Park to facilitate the 2022 Commonwealth Games".

Read more about Birmingham 2022: