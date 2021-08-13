Play video

Sophie Pearce had her drink spiked on a night out in Leicester and says she's "lucky to be alive".

She says she now wants to warn others about the dangers.

The 19 year old from Braunstone was left hospitalised after having three seizures.

Her drink had been spiked with ketamine.

At the time, her mum called for an ambulance - the teenager recalls waking up in the Royal Infimary.

Date-rape drugs can be:

odourless

colourless

tasteless

Most take effect within 15-30 minutes and symptoms can last for several hours.

The advice from Drinkaware is that if you start to feel strange - get help straight away.

Sophie hopes by telling her story, she can help raise awareness for others.