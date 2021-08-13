"Total shambles" say Birmingham City fans as half miss out on home game

Play video

"Farcical", "shambles", " a circus" and "heartbreaking" are some the words used by tonnes of fans to describe the ongoing situation at Birmingham City.

Only half of Blues season ticket holders are being allowed into St Andrew's for the next two Championship home games, due to over-running emergency building work on two stands.

7,300 season ticket holders from two areas of the stadium will only each be allowed to attend one of the next two home games because The Upper Kop and Upper Tilton stands remain closed.

The club has randomly selected ticket-holders for their matches against Stoke City tomorrow and Bournemouth on Wednesday - but many fans are furious, calling the arrangements "a shambles".

Pic: Lee Bowyer, Birmingham City's head coach explained in a presser on Thursday that the work was "frustrating" Credit: PA

Tomorrow (Saturday) marks the first home game with the fans since the pandemic against Stoke, and days before the home match, some still don't know if they are seated.

Some fans pay hundreds of pounds a year for their season tickets.

Lee Bowyer, Birmingham City's head coach explained in a presser on Thursday that the work "was frustrating" and it was "disappointing to not have all fans in on the weekend”.

Mary Woods is a true Bluenose.

The 66-year-old from Warwick has been a season ticket holder at St Andrews for more than 20 years. Her home is testament to her dedication - even her dog Oba is named after Obafemi Martins, the club's winning goal-scorer in the 2012 League Cup Final.

Board Director at the club, Edward Zheng said they "are huge are hugely frustrated to have received this news" on Wednesday about the issues surrounding ballots.

Our supporters have been looking forward to returning to St. Andrew’s for a considerable amount of time and we as a Club have been preparing to welcome them home. Tickets were sold on the understanding that fans in these areas would be able to attend our fixtures and I cannot express enough, our disappointment at not being able to have you all back.