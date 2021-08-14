Play video

Pictures from Ashley Kirk

Derbyshire Police is appealing for witnesses after an incident left two men with serious injuries in Derby city centre.

Officers were called following reports a man had been injured during an assault in Cheapside at 4:30AM this morning (14 August). A second man was then found to also have been injured.

Both men have been taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries sustained in the incident.

A third man was arrested in connection with the incident soon after officers arrived and remains in police custody.

A large scene is in place in Cheapside this morning and will remain for some time as enquiries continue.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident - in particular anyone with mobile phone footage or drivers with dashcam video, which may be able to assist with the investigation.