Police investigation launched after two people seriously injured in Derby city centre
Pictures from Ashley Kirk
Derbyshire Police is appealing for witnesses after an incident left two men with serious injuries in Derby city centre.
Officers were called following reports a man had been injured during an assault in Cheapside at 4:30AM this morning (14 August). A second man was then found to also have been injured.
Both men have been taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries sustained in the incident.
A third man was arrested in connection with the incident soon after officers arrived and remains in police custody.
A large scene is in place in Cheapside this morning and will remain for some time as enquiries continue.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident - in particular anyone with mobile phone footage or drivers with dashcam video, which may be able to assist with the investigation.