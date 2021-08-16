Dudley dog caught after jumping out of pub window

Play video

Footage from The Mount Pleasant pub in Kingswinford shows the moment a lost dog was caught by a pub punter.

The video has already been viewed more than 12,000 times.

The dog had been lost by its owner, and handed in to the pub's landlady before jumping from the top window of a pub.

Luckily, a member of the local football team was on hand to save the day.

