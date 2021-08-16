Play video

The mother of a Leicestershire serviceman killed in Afghanistan says her son would be horrified to hear people say he'd fought in vain, as millions of Afghans flee the country as the Taliban seize control.

Corporal Marcin Wojtak from Melton Mowbray, died protecting Camp Bastion military base in Helmand province in 2009.

The scenes of the country falling back into the Talibans rule after more than twenty years have brought back painful memories for Marcin's family.

Marcin's family say he adored life and was loved by everyone around him and admired for his caring nature and endless kindness.

He was serving in 34 Squadron, RAF Regiment in Afghanistan when he died.

The 24 year old's patrol vehicle hit a roadside bomb in Helmand Province in 2009.

Teresa Woods - Marcin's mother - says recent events have brought back painful memories.

Meanwhile, Malala Yousafzai - the girls' education campaigner who calls Birmingham her home - has shared her thoughts on recent events on Twitter.

The youngest Nobel Prize laureate narrowly avoided death in 2012 when she was 15 after being shot in the head by the Pakistani Taliban for her outspoken campaigning for girls' rights to education.

She was treated at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital and made the city her home after the gun attack in Pakistan's Swat Valley.

His fellow servicemen described Marcin as a man of 'great strengths, who was widely respected' and that it was an honour to serve alongside him.

Teresa - and her husband Carl, say Marcin would be disappointed to hear anyone say it was in vain.

Teresa says her son was loyal and courageous to the end.

So very proud of all he had achieved.